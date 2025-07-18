Amid an underwhelming season, Jacob deGrom has been great for the Texas Rangers. The veteran has led Rangers manager Bruce Bochy's starting rotation alongside Nathan Eovaldi. While the former earned an All-Star nod, Texas decided to honor Eovaldi's contract incentive. Unfortunately for Rangers fans, they have to wait until they play the Athletics to see deGrom again.

In an era where strategy is everything in Major League Baseball, Texas is not taking any chances with deGrom. The 37-year-old is one of the oldest aces in the league with a long injury history. In an effort to give deGrom enough time to re-acclimate to the regular season schedule, Bochy has given him a few days off.

According to Dallas Morning News reporter Evan Grant, the All-Star will not pitch until Monday or Tuesday. Unfortunately for fans across the baseball world, that means he will not take on the Detroit Tigers this weekend. Instead, Bochy will send out Patrick Corbin and Kumar Rocker face the Tigers. Eovaldi gets the toughest assignment on Sunday against Tarik Skubal.

Rangers fans should appreciate deGrom's starts for as long as they can. If the trade rumors surrounding Texas' ace carry any truth, his days with the team are numbered. Contenders around the league are shopping for elite starting pitching, and it doesn't get much better than deGrom.

To his credit, deGrom is in the middle of another great season on the mound. For a pitcher whose career has been heavily affected by injuries, he is on pace for a career-high in starts and games played. If he can stay off the injured list, deGrom has proved that he can be a No. 1 starter on a playoff team.

Unfortunately for the Rangers, they might not have the chance to see him in that role this season. Despite he and Eovaldi's dominance, Texas starts the second half of the season under .500. Because of that and his value on the trade market, deGrom's start against the Athletics could be his last as a Ranger.