Will Hardy would rather keep his thoughts on the controversial ending of the Jazz's loss to the Suns than risk getting fined.

The Utah Jazz suffered a heartbreaking 140-137 double overtime loss to Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns at home on Sunday. Utah nearly had a chance to force another overtime, but a foul call that would have given Lauri Markkanen three shots from the foul line when Durant challenged the Utah star's 3-point attempt near the end of the second overtime was overturned upon review.

Jazz head coach Will Hardy was later asked about that particular call reversal, but opted to keep his thoughts to himself.

“Christmas is coming — I'd like to keep my money. Ask me after Christmas,” Hardy said when asked about his thoughts on the overturned call (h/t Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune).

For Durant, who torched the Jazz for 39 points on 14-for-27 shooting from the field and 7-for-7 from the foul line, the right decision was made.

“It was ridiculous to even call that,” Durant said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). “I knew I blocked the shot and I knew I didn’t touch him at all. But that’s just how the game is. It was a quick play for her, so I’m sure she wanted to review it and get the right call. I’m glad they were able to call to Secaucus and get it right.”

The Jazz, who dropped to 4-9, lost their last two games, both at the hands of the Suns. They will look to end their slump and get back in the win column again when they pay LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers a visit this coming Tuesday.