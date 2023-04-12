The NBA Playoffs are back as the No. 5 seed Los Angeles Clippers (44-38) take on the No. 4 seed Phoenix Suns (45-37) in the Western Conference first round. The series tips off on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET. With such an enticing matchup on deck, there are a number of juicy prop bets to take a look at. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Suns playoff series’ top betting prop picks and odds.

Here are the top Clippers-Suns playoff props, courtesy of DraftKings

NBA Odds: Clippers-Suns Betting Prop Pick Odds

Points Leader: Kevin Durant (+175)

Threes Leader: Kevin Durant (+195)

Assists Leader: Russell Westbrook (+200)

Kevin Durant Points Leader (+175)

Despite Phoenix holding the third-best odds to win the NBA Finals, I don’t think Kevin Durant’s impact on the Suns has been talked about enough. Durant is an unquestioned future Hall of Famer as the 14-year veteran is one of the greatest scorers in NBA history. Despite being 34 years old, Durant showed no signs of slowing down this season.

Although he was limited to 47 games due to injuries, KD output an incredible all-around year. Between his time with the Nets and Suns, Durant averaged 29.1 PPG to go along with 6.7 RPG and 5.0 APG. Additionally, this was Durant’s most efficient season of his career. His 56% field goal percentage marked a career-high for the former MVP as he was unstoppable when healthy. That’s the key word, however – health. Durant missed nearly half the season with two separate injuries. That being said, Durant looks healthy now and will likely not have to deal with Kawhi Leonard. Given Leonard’s age and health, I expect him to match up with Devin Booker on the perimeter. That leaves either Robert Covington or Nicolas Batum guarding KD. Although both are solid defenders, they stand no match for the genius of Durant.

Kevin Durant Threes Leader (+195)

I’m all in on Kevin Durant having a monster series and thus I like him to lead the series in both points and threes. He finds himself in a tight three-man race with Kawhi Leonard and Devin Booker for this spot but Durant presents the best value. Leonard has been red-hot from three but he falls in love with the midrange jumper too often and should be getting his cardio in chasing Booker around screens. Speaking of Booker, he could easily come away with the top spot here but his outside shot still hasn’t looked right since returning from injury. In 20 games since the All-Star break Booker averaged just 1.9 threes per game while shooting 34% from deep. Throw in that Kawhi will match up with him on the perimeter and he could be in for a quiet series.

That leaves Durant standing. KD’s outside shot has never looked better than during his brief stint in Phoenix. In eight games as a member of the Suns, Durant averaged 2.8 threes per game on a staggering 54% shooting. Additionally, the Clippers’ biggest defensive weakness comes on the perimeter. While they profile as a strong defensive team, LA ranked 19th in opposing three-point percentage and just 12th in threes allowed per game.

Russell Westbrook Assists Leader (+200)

This may be my boldest bet of the opening round but I like Russell Westbrook to rack up more assists than Chris Paul in the first round. Sure, that may sound crazy given CP3’s pedigree but look at the stats. Paul still gives Phoenix a ton of production and is a valuable piece to their puzzle. However, he turns 38 years old next month and his production took a huge hit this season. While 8.9 APG for the season is nothing to scoff at, Paul’s assist number dwindled with Kevin Durant in the lineup. Although the two only played eight games together, the point god averaged just 7.5 APG.

As for Westbrook, he found new life playing in LA. Since the All-Star break, Westbrook averaged 7.6 APG in just 30.2 minutes per game. While the Clippers do roster a number of capable options off the bench, Ty Lue’s loyalty to the former MVP cannot be understated. With Paul George expected to miss some (if not all) of the opening round, Westbrook should take on a much larger role as the unquestioned led guard.

Final Clippers-Suns Playoff Betting Prop Pick Odds

With Paul George’s status still up in the air, it’s hard to get a read on this series. The Suns project as the favorite but a healthy Clippers team could be a huge problem. Regardless, I envision Kevin Durant ascending back atop the NBA’s elite and having an incredible series. While Durant may light it up from beyond the arc, former teammate Russell Westbrook should get all the playmaking responsibilities he can handle – especially if George is out.