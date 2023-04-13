A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Russell Westbrook has already come out to say that he has no beef with Kevin Durant as the Los Angeles Clippers prepare to face off against the Phoenix Suns in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. These two tore it up with the Oklahoma City Thunder many years ago before their union was unceremoniously cut short by KD’s decision to jump ship and join the Golden State Warriors.

According to Russ, he has nothing but love for his former partner-in-crime, and that at this point, Westbrook is just looking forward to battling Durant on the basketball court. Some folks on Twitter heaped praise on Russ for his decision to move past their so-called beef:

I don't like Westbrook as a basketball player, but he really is just a nice dude. — * – Joe Shook (@Shakedup12) April 12, 2023

when you think abt it that shit was almost a decade ago — 𝓗𝓮𝓪𝓿𝓮𝓷𝓵𝔂 𝓓𝓮𝓶𝓸𝓷 💞 (@BoogieeXI) April 13, 2023

Kd helped his career. It was Bron and his fans that disrespected him like crazy and wanted him out of the league — larger than kd’s bag 💼 (@top5eyetest) April 12, 2023

That last bit about LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers is interesting. There has been a lot of talk about the Lakers applying significant damage to Westbrook’s career and his legacy, and for his part, Russ is just happy to have been able to turn his back on that undesirable situation in Hollywood.

For other people on the mean streets of Twitter, however, they’re just not buying Russell Westbrook’s no-beef declaration here:

He’s saying this til the ref throws that ball in the air Game 1 — The Real MVPi 🌩 (@SN_PikaX2) April 12, 2023

Nahhh, there’s still beef, I need it, Russ>KD. — . (@showtimemy_) April 12, 2023

Maybe not beef but playing KD has always motivated russ jets hope that trend continues — Waleed (@Wwaleeed5) April 12, 2023

Can’t wait to see Russ rock the baby on KD though — Tyler✌️😈 (@4pfTylerrr) April 12, 2023

Whatever the case might be, what you can say for sure is that this is going to be an epic series between the Clippers and the Suns. The Russell Westbrook-Kevin Durant relationship is just one of the handful of intriguing narratives that will make this series possibly the most compelling one in the first round of the playoffs. The stage is set and the fans are loving it.