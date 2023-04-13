Russell Westbrook has already come out to say that he has no beef with Kevin Durant as the Los Angeles Clippers prepare to face off against the Phoenix Suns in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. These two tore it up with the Oklahoma City Thunder many years ago before their union was unceremoniously cut short by KD’s decision to jump ship and join the Golden State Warriors.

According to Russ, he has nothing but love for his former partner-in-crime, and that at this point, Westbrook is just looking forward to battling Durant on the basketball court. Some folks on Twitter heaped praise on Russ for his decision to move past their so-called beef:

That last bit about LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers is interesting. There has been a lot of talk about the Lakers applying significant damage to Westbrook’s career and his legacy, and for his part, Russ is just happy to have been able to turn his back on that undesirable situation in Hollywood.

For other people on the mean streets of Twitter, however, they’re just not buying Russell Westbrook’s no-beef declaration here:

Whatever the case might be, what you can say for sure is that this is going to be an epic series between the Clippers and the Suns. The Russell Westbrook-Kevin Durant relationship is just one of the handful of intriguing narratives that will make this series possibly the most compelling one in the first round of the playoffs. The stage is set and the fans are loving it.