Activision has sent DMCA takedown requests to various map creators who made Call of Duty-inspired maps in Fortnite Creative 2.0.

Activision has begun taking down Fortnite Creative 2.0 maps for Copyright Infringement. Meaning Call of Duty inspired maps like FPS Rust, Zombies, and more will no longer be playable as creators are contacted to remove them :/ pic.twitter.com/VUENqq3Fs2 — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) April 3, 2023

This news comes courtesy of Jake Lucky, who mentioned that Activision was now taking down fan-made maps. This includes maps inspired by Rust from Modern Warfare 2, Shipment from Modern Warfare, and even Zombies maps. The recently released creative tool for Fortnite, officially called Unreal Engine for Fortnite (and Creative 2.0 by others), has seen content creators creating even more in-depth maps for the game. This included, as you can see above, Call of Duty-inspired maps. Partnered with Fortnite’s first-person mode, players can effectively play CoD without actually playing CoD.

However, thanks to the DMCA takedown requests, this may no longer be the case. The creator of the map above, Mist Jawa, had their creations removed from Fortnite.

I will no longer be recreating any copyright maps Modern Fortfare along with some zombie maps

have been deleted and can no longer be played

I still plan on creating unique experainces for shooter

& Zombie fans i have also removed all tweets and YT Videos related to the topic. pic.twitter.com/TGVoHnulSu — Mist Jawa (@MistJawaYT) April 3, 2023

In their tweet, they explained that they will no longer be “recreating copyright maps”, and that they have deleted all of the maps they have made. They also deleted all of their tweets and YouTube videos that feature said maps.

Although this may seem like a very harsh thing to do to players who are maximizing their available tools, it’s not something surprising. Activision, on its part, is already known for sending out DMCA takedown requests on various fan-made content, leaks, and the like involving their games. The Fortnite Team, on the other hand, also made it clear that they do not allow content that goes against DMCA guidelines. In their blog post from March, around the time when UEFN came out, the Fortnite Team already said that “All content in Fortnite must adhere to Fortnite’s game rating, Fortnite Island Creator Rules and intellectual property and DMCA guidelines.” They followed this up by saying that if players violated these rules, the players will face “content takedowns and enforcement actions, up to and including permanent account bans.”

While it is sad that players will no longer be able to play Call of Duty in Fortnite, there’s nothing else we can do as players. We just have to wait and see how else map creators can utilize the tools available to them.

That’s all the information we have about Activision’s DMCA takedown requests on Call of Duty content in Fortnite. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.