While many NBA players like big cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant has a different preference.

Durant made a s startling revelation on his favorite road city to play in, per OKC Thunder Wire's Clemente Almanza (via The Spun's Kevin Parrish, Jr.).

KD says OKC is his favorite opposing city to play in: pic.twitter.com/BN6zlkMi2h — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) October 4, 2023

The former Seattle SuperSonics made Kevin Durant the second overall pick of the 2007 NBA Draft behind Greg Oden. Durant spent just one season in the Emerald City because the team relocated south and became known as the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2008. KD spent his next nine NBA seasons in Oklahoma City and, obviously, felt at home there.

The trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook made the Thunder perennial NBA Finals contenders. Durant's years at Oklahoma City were arguably the best of his 17-year NBA career. He earned seven NBA All-Star selections, led the league in scoring four times , and won the 2014 NBA MVP award when he played for the Thunder. He also led OKC to the 2012 NBA Finals but lost to LeBron James' Miami Heat that year.

Unfortunately, the feeling between Kevin Durant and Oklahoma City hasn't been mutual. Thunder fans booed him mercilessly in a Suns' road game last April. The gesture baffled former Suns head coach Monty Williams.

Kevin Durant and the Suns will emerge as title contenders this year. The trio of KD, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker lead a young core that will give the defending NBA champions Denver Nuggets fits.

As for the Thunder, they had a remarkable 16-game improvement last season thanks mainly to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. They will make noise in the Western Conference in the 2023-24 NBA season.