The reception Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant got from Oklahoma City Thunder fans on Sunday was anything but warm. Durant got booed by the same fans who cheered for him back when he was still donning Oklahoma City colors.

After the game, Suns head coach Monty Williams voiced his confusion over how Thunder fans still feel

“I’m still surprised at how many people…why they boo him here, Williams said of the chorus of boos that greeted Kevin Durant at Paycom Center. “I don’t understand that. You know what I’m saying? I think this fanbase is one that I respected for a long time. And I get it. When you lose a guy like Kevin… I think at some point, you have to appreciate what he meant to this organization.”

“I hope someday, they (Oklahoma City fans) can appreciate him,” Willams added.

Monty Williams on OKC fans booing Kevin Durant, saying he “feels for him” because of how much KD loves the city pic.twitter.com/ElI4tByyoz — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) April 3, 2023

Despite the heckling and the booing from Thunder fans, Kevin Durant was still able to do what he usually does best, as he finished the game with 35 points on 13-for-31 shooting from the field with three 3-pointers and a perfect 6-for-6 line from the charity stripe. He also added five rebounds, five assists, and two blocks in 35 minutes of action in a 128-118 Suns victory.

There will probably come a time when Thunder fans, like what Williams is hoping for, would get to fully embrace Kevin Durant again, but it just seems to be not on the horizon yet. Sports fans tend to take their time moving on from painful sports breakups, and that appears to be the case here for Thunder supporters.