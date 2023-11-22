Kevin Durant just notched Elvin Hayes' record vs. the Blazers but the Suns star continues to strive for more and even get LeBron James' feat.

Kevin Durant is going to take a lot more to even get close to LeBron James on the all-time scoring list. But, this does not mean that the Phoenix Suns star has not made any progress in rising up the ranks of great scorers. He just bumped Elvin Hayes out of the 11th spot on the scoring list at the expense of the Portland Trail Blazers and he had a very classy immediate reaction, via the NBA.

“To be amongst the greatest of the greats of this game is pretty cool… just got to keep going,” was how Kevin Durant appreciated his new accomplishment after beating out Elvin Hayes.

The Suns' star notched the record with much finesse. Durant brought out his offensive arsenal to torch the Blazers. This game got him 31 points on 37 minutes of playing time. Moreover, he also passed well and utilized a lot of great court vision which got him nine assists. Other Suns teammates were infected by the scoring bug and started firing away as well.

Devin Booker followed suit with a smooth 28-point game with six dimes. Also, Jusuf Nurkic backed the Suns up by scoring 18 points and grabbing 12 huge rebounds. Overall, everyone on the roster combined for 120 points which was enough to bury the Blazers.

It is a blessing to see individuals like Durant play and score in such a great fashion. Regardless if he chases down LeBron James or not, he will be one of the best pure scorers of all time in basketball.