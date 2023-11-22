Former NBA players Gilbert Arenas and Rashad McCants chimed in on the raging Kevin Durant vs. LeBron James debate on Tuesday.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is one of the greatest ballers of his generation. However, how does Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant compare to King James in the bigger scheme of things?

Former NBA players Rashad McCants and Gilbert Arenas weighed in on the LeBron James vs. Kevin Durant controversy on Tuesday.

Why is Kevin Durant not viewed as highly as he should be in history? Gil's Arena 🏟️ breaks it down and comes to KD's defense. pic.twitter.com/U8OfUGJNie — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) November 21, 2023

“I think the real hoopers know that Kevin Durant is gonna go down as a better, I think, better basketball player than LeBron,” Rashad McCants said on the Gil's Arena Show.

McCants also said LeBron James and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry are more marketable than Kevin Durant. The former Minnesota Timberwolves lottery selection even made a hand gesture to get his point across.

Rashad McCants then asked the question, “Why is KD not being seen as Top 3 all-time?”

“Because the media killed off the legacy when he left,” was Gilbert “Agent Zero” Arenas' swift response. Arenas was referring to Kevin Durant's departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder after the 2015-16 NBA season.

Agent Zero also pointed out if big-market cities such as Los Angeles, Boston, and Chicago have good teams, the NBA will thrive off of them. He even said, “That's cash cow.” LeBron James is thriving in his 21st NBA season and sixth year with the Lakers.

On the other hand, Kevin Durant is playing in his second season for the Suns, a small-market team. Perhaps he will gain bigger recognition if he ends his illustrious NBA career in a bigger market.

KD is at the top of his game in his 17th NBA season. He has been averaging 31.4 points. 7.2 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game for Phoenix this year.

Whatever your take on LBJ's and KD's legacies, one thing's for sure: these two ballers will enter the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame someday.