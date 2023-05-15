After yet another early exit from the postseason, the Phoenix Suns look to be hell-bent on making some serious moves this coming offseason. Already they’ve parted ways with head coach Monty Williams and now, it appears they could be gearing up to move on from both their franchise point guard Chris Paul and fifth-year pivot Deandre Ayton.

Though the former may have a depleted value after coming off yet another injury-plagued season that saw him miss crucial time during the playoffs, the latter, being he’s still just 24 years old and is only five years removed from being the number one overall selection in the NBA Draft, still seems to warrant considerable intrigue from opposing ball clubs and, in the event that he’s actively shopped, there are bound to be a myriad of franchises vying for his services.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Of course, at this point in time it’s far too early to pinpoint which franchise would win out in a trade pursuit, the bookies at betonline.ag seem to believe that the Atlanta Hawks have the best odds of striking a deal for the likes of Deandre Ayton, as they’re currently listed at +300 favorites in a hypothetical pursuit. Following directly after them in the odds category are the Charlotte Hornets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Orlando Magic at +400, +500, and +500, respectively.

Despite the Suns’ shortcomings, Deandre Ayton is coming off of a rather productive season as he finished out 2022-23 with averages of 18.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and just shy of a block per contest while shooting 58.9% from the field.