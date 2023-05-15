Brett Siegel joined ClutchPoints as a credentialed NBA insider and reporter in May 2023 after previously covering the NBA for Fastbreak on FanNation and NBA Analysis Network, as well as working with Louisville Basketball. From playing to coaching to covering the game as a media member, Brett has been involved with the game of basketball from many different perspectives. Breaking the news of various free agent signings, yearly NBA Draft news and other key stories around the league, Brett is always on the phone, getting the latest news and rumors around the NBA. Be sure to follow him on Twitter @BrettSiegelNBA.

The Milwaukee Bucks squared off against the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 NBA Finals with the Bucks taking the series and winning their first championship since 1971. Flash-forward two years and both Mike Budenholzer and Monty Williams, who coached against one another in this championship series, are free agents and looking for new head coaching gigs around the league.

Budenholzer and Williams being fired came as a shock to many around the league and now, the former Suns head coach could be the next coach in Milwaukee. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Bucks will pursue Williams “pretty aggressively.”

“The Bucks will pursue Monty Williams from what I’m told, pretty aggressively… He’s near or at the top of their list after they fired Mike Budenholzer”@ShamsCharania thinks there will be significant interest in Monty Williams in the marketplace#RunItBack pic.twitter.com/ZPcmOwDhyR — FanDuel TV (@FanDuelTV) May 15, 2023

Over the last three seasons in Phoenix, Williams posted a 160-76 record, a near 67.8 percent win percentage during the regular season. This is the best record out of any coach in the league over the last three seasons and he took the Suns to the Western Conference Finals each of the last three seasons.

Charania also mentioned that the Detroit Pistons and the Toronto Raptors could show a level of interest in pursuing Williams as well. The Pistons are currently rebuilding with a younger roster that could use an experienced, veteran coach like Williams and the Raptors are in a similar position to the Bucks in terms of wanting to compete for a championship right now. Williams fits the description of what both organizations will be looking for in their next head coach.

For the Bucks, replacing Budenholzer will be a process in which they interview several high-caliber candidates. Williams is certainly on their radar, as is Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn. Interviewing for several positions through the years, Quinn is a name quickly rising up the coaching ranks across the league and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported recently that Milwaukee has received permission from the Heat to interview him. Quinn also recently interviewed for the Pistons head coaching position.

With superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and several other key talents, the Bucks are coming off a season in which they held the league’s best record. Losing in the first-round made this season a major disappointment, but this organization wants to and is more than capable of competing for multiple titles right now. Bringing in a head coach like Williams is very advantages to the Eastern Conference favorites, especially given the relationship he already has with some of the stars of the team.