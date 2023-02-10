There are a lot of mixed emotions right now with the Phoenix Suns. They pretty much won the NBA trade deadline after their successful coup on Kevin Durant, but this also meant having to part ways with some of the best players on their roster. This comes in the form of Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, who are now both headed to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the blockbuster deal.

Suns head coach Monty Williams has now spoken out about the trade, and it comes as no surprise that the veteran shot-caller had an emotional response when addressing the departure of Bridges and Johnson:

“The human side to all of this that you have to deal with,” Williams said. “It was an emotional day. … Those two are near and dear to my heart. They literally are like my family. They know how much we care about them. They understand the business side of it, but they also understand that there’s a human side, an emotional side — a connection that is greater than the business side.”

According to reports, the players were literally crying in their hotel room once news broke about the trade. Bridges and Johnson have been integral to Phoenix’s success over the past few years, and beyond that, they have built lasting relationships with their teammates and the coaching staff. Whatever way you look at it, it’s just not easy for the Suns to say goodbye to these two studs — and vice versa.

It’s not all bad for Phoenix, though. After all, they just propelled themselves to title favorites after acquiring one of the best players in the NBA today. It won’t be long before we see this team with big smiles on their faces on the basketball court.