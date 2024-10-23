ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Clippers begin the 2024-25 season in their brand-new Intuit Dome against the Phoenix Suns. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Clippers prediction and pick.

The Suns were swept in the first round of the playoffs last year by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite having Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, Phoenix failed to even win a playoff game. There is no question that the sub-performance they put on didn't sit well with them this offseason and it's expected we will see a much better Phoenix team this next rotation around the sun — pun intended.

The Clippers will now play in a brand-new arena with a record number of toilets, according to owner Steve Ballmer. Ballmer doesn't want fans to wait in line to use the restroom so that they can be in their seats watching the game. Well, how long do fans need to wait to watch Kawhi Leonard play basketball? Leonard is currently “out indefinitely” until he returns from a right knee injury.

Here are the Suns-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-Clippers Odds

Phoenix Suns: -5 (-110)

Moneyline: -205

Los Angeles Clippers: +5 (-110)

Moneyline: +172

Over: 224.5 (-112)

Under: 224.5 (-108)

How To Watch Suns vs Clippers

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Suns are set to begin the season on the right foot. They take on a Clippers team without star Kawhi Leonard. Durant, Booker, and Beal should have the comfort of finding their spaces and hitting shots consistently. I expect Durant to take charge and knock down as many mid-rangers as he can.

The Suns signed Tyus Jones this offseason. It may not seem like a major signing now, but Jones will be their starting point guard for the foreseeable future. Phoenix adds a veteran shooter who averaged 12 points per game last year with the Washington Wizards. Jones is entering year 10 and will take ball-handling duties away from Booker and Beal.

Both Grayson Allen and Damion Lee are probable for tonight. Josh Okogie is out with a strained right hamstring.

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

LA may struggle tonight. Over the last few years, nobody has dealt with injuries more than this team. They are used to playing without their stars and the role players are more than capable of keeping this close. However, we have not seen James Harden lead a team in quite some time. He will be tasked with being the dominant ball handler tonight and Terrence Mann, Norman Powell, Kris Dunn, Bones Hyland, and even Kevin Porter Jr. will need to step up.

The loss of Paul George hurts the Clippers' chances of being a contender this year. They will need to surprise a lot of people and more importantly, need Leonard in the lineup to be at their best. I wouldn't expect much from this roster until he returns.

Mo Bamba is also out tonight alongside PJ Tucker.

Final Suns-Clippers Prediction & Pick

ESPN wanted this game on national television with the hopes of Leonard playing. That isn't the case. The Clippers are too banged up and the Suns have too much talent and motivation to lose this game. Take Phoenix to cover this spread on the road to begin the season on the right track.

Final Suns-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Suns -5 (-110)