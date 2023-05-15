In an era where giving legends their flowers is becoming increasingly rare, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers‘ shortcomings are likely to overshadow his accomplishments. One of the better coaches in league history, Rivers’ experience, dedication to the defensive end and ability to motivate his players are why he’s an NBA champion today.

Nonetheless, given the Sixers’ constant inability to close out a playoff series under his direction, the organization wouldn’t be wrong to move on from Rivers this offseason.

It wouldn’t be a hasty decision, given that Rivers has been Philly’s head coach since 2020. With three second-round exits for the Sixers in that span, NBA coaches have been fired for less. In fact, given that Rivers has been unable to get a team past the second-round since 2013, the evidence he’s lost his status as a championship-level head coach has been steadily mounting.

Unfortunately for Rivers, the Sixers employ 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid and a championship is the ultimate goal. Which is why Philadelphia must consider these three replacements for him following their exit from the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

3 Doc Rivers replacements Sixers must consider after playoffs exit

Jay Wright

Regardless of how he actually performed in his NBA debut, former Villanova Wildcats head coach Jay Wright would be the most exciting candidate out of any for the Philadelphia 76ers.

A Philadelphia native that played college basketball in-state at Bucknell University, the only time that Wright’s basketball journey has rarely taken him outside of Pennsylvania and has almost never required him to be outside of the Pennsylvania-New York area. As a result, Wright is somewhat of a regional hero, particularly in Pennsylvania.

With Wright retiring from coaching in 2022 and seemingly resisting an NBA head coaching gig thus far, if there was any head coaching vacancy that he would want to fill, it would likely be the Sixers’.

Known to have a special knack for player development, Wright’s emphasis on team play, fundamentals and defense would mesh well with the structure that veteran head coach Doc Rivers has already instilled in the Sixers. As will Wright’s 4-out offense and emphasis on 3-point attempts.

That said, Wright’s positivity could dramatically improve what’s become a stale and often abrasive energy in the organization.

Charles Lee

Like Jay Wright, Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Charles Lee also played collegiately at Bucknell University. Lee then began his coaching career as an assistant coach at his alma mater before making stops at Northwestern University and the University of California, Berkeley.

In 2016, Lee made his way to the NBA as an assistant video coordinator for the Atlanta Hawks. Notably, Lee rapidly rose up the ranks in a manner similar to Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, becoming an assistant coach for the team in 2017. He joined the Bucks in 2018 as an assistant coach, being promoted to associate head coach in the 2022 offseason.

In this time, Lee has established himself with His intangibles, such as an affable personality, emotional intelligence, relatability and confidence have only helped him connect with players, coaches and front office executives alike. In a role that’s about collaboration as it is leadership, those traits are invaluable.

Nonetheless, Lee is a tactician that helped develop the Bucks’ vaunted defense. His analytical approach is also sure to appeal to Sixers president Daryl Morey.

Darko Rajakovic

Memphis Grizzlies assistant coach Darko Rajakovic began his coaching career in 2005 with Serbia’s FMP Zeleznik, becoming head coach of the team in 2008 and leading them to a Serbian Cup championship in 2009.

Rajakovic then took his career stateside, joining the Oklahoma City Thunder organization in 2010 as an assistant coach for their G League affiliate, the Tulsa 66ers. In 2012, he was promoted the Thunder’s bench, helping develop players such as Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden.

Rajakovic’s history with Harden is particularly noteworthy given that the 10-time All-Star is rumored to have interest in leaving Philadelphia this summer. If the Celtics do opt to fire Doc Rivers, replacing him with a coach that has familiarity with Harden could help keep him in a Sixers uniform.

Though Rajakovic left the Thunder in 2015 to become the head coach of Spain’s Bilbao Basket, returned to the United States in 2017 to become an assistant coach for the Memphis Grizzlies before being hired as an assistant coach by the Phoenix Suns in 2019. In Rajakovic’s first season with the Suns, he helped lead them to an NBA Finals appearance.

Highly regarded for his player development and defensive principles, he might be an ideal fit for a team that may need to re-tool both its roster and its defense. As with Milwaukee Bucks associate head coach Charles Lee, Rajakovic’s analytical expertise is noteworthy considering the interests of Sixers president Daryl Morey.