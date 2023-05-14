Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

The Phoenix Suns’ coaching candidates to replace Monty Williams include a pair of recent championship winners. Former Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer and former Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse are viewed by the Suns as potential replacements for Williams, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes.

While Mike Budenholzer and Nick Nurse are early Suns’ coaching candidates, Haynes notes that Phoenix will consider more names to lead the team in the 2023-2024 NBA season. Suns assistant Kevin Young is also an early candidate to be the next Suns’ coach.

New Suns owner Matt Ishbia decided to fire Williams after the Denver Nuggets eliminated Phoenix in the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs

Both Budenholzer and Nurse were fired after their teams were eliminated from contention this year. They are also among the last four head coaches to win the NBA Finals. Budenholzer’s Bucks beat Williams and the Suns in the 2021 NBA Finals just two years ago. Nurse and the Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals.

Budenholzer was named the 2019 NBA Coach of the Year. Nurse won the award the following season. Williams was given the honor a year ago.

The Bucks were championship contenders in all five seasons under Budenholzer. Milwaukee never won fewer than 62.2% of its games during Budenholzer’s tenure.

Nurse led the Raptors to a title during the only season in which he coached a top-five player. After Kawhi Leonard left Toronto in the summer of 2020, Nurse never got back to the conference finals. Nurse is a candidate to replace Budenholzer as the next Bucks’ coach.

No matter who coaches the Suns next season, Phoenix will be among the top championship contenders with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant set to return.