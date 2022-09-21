Suns strike on Chris Paul backup ahead of training camp

The Phoenix Suns are adding a new body to their Chris Paul-led backcourt. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Suns are signing Frank Jackson to a non-guaranteed deal ahead of training camp.

The Phoenix Suns are signing guard Frank Jackson to a non-guaranteed deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 20, 2022

Jackson will now have to prove his worth to the Suns not only to parlay this opportunity into a guaranteed deal but also to secure a spot on the team’s final roster before the 2022-23 NBA season kicks off in October. At the moment, the Suns have a crowded backcourt. Chris Paul is undoubtedly the Alpha of that group and his job as the team’s top point guard remains genuinely solid. Behind Paul are the likes of Cameron Payne and Duane Washington. They also still have Landry Shamet as an option to run the point when called upon.

Frank Jackson entered the NBA in 2017 as a second-round pick (31st overall) by the Charlotte Hornets in that year’s NBA Draft after playing just one season in college with the Duke Blue Devils. Over his short stint in Durham, Jackson averaged 10.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists across 36 games.

In the NBA, Jackson has mostly served as an insurance policy. He has appeared in a total of 213 games in the league but has started in only 31 of them. He spent the last two seasons with the Detroit Pistons with whom he played for 93 games and averaged 7.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 0.5 steals in 20.5 minutes per game. He is a fairly decent 3-point shooter (33.3%) who also doesn’t turn the ball over too much (career 1.6 turnovers per 36 minutes).