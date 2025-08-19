The New York Giants are widely expected to trot out Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback when the NFL season gets underway in less than three weeks. However, recently, there have been growing calls for the team to give the job to rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, whom the Giants drafted out of Ole Miss this past April.

Dart has played well in two preseason appearances thus far for the Giants, and while he's unlikely to pry the starting job from Wilson, New York assistant general manager Brandon Brown couldn't help but rave about what he's seen out of the rookie thus far.

“Guys cling to him. He's got a kind of swagger and aura and element to him. He's the everyman — he can connect with the skill guys, the linemen, the receivers, the DBs. It doesn't matter — old, young, vet — he's got that cool way about him that guys cling to,” said Brown, per Jared Schwartz of the New York Post on X, formerly Twitter.

Dart indeed has become known for his confidence on the field dating back to his time with the Ole Miss Rebels, confidence that has been more than evident during his two preseason appearances with the Giants thus far.

Do the Giants have a decision to make?

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) and quarterback Russell Wilson (3) interact during minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
John Jones-Imagn Images

As previously noted, it's widely expected that head coach Brian Daboll will choose to start Russell Wilson in Week 1 for the Giants. Wilson was brought in during free agency this offseason and figures to give the Giants a steady veteran presence at the quarterback position, even if he is no longer the MVP candidate Seattle Seahawks version of himself.

Meanwhile, coming into the draft, there were concerns about Jaxson Dart's relatively small stature as well as his decision making ability at the NFL level; however, neither of those two problems have presented themselves so far in the preseason, albeit not against the most elite defenses.

In any case, the Giants have one more preseason game before they begin their 2025 season for real against the Washington Commanders on September 7 in Landover at 1:00 PM ET.

