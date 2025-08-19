On Tuesday, cornerback Denzel Ward left practice with an injury scare. The Cleveland Browns can not afford to lose their star defensive back ahead of the season. A later update from Jordan Schultz can now allow all Browns fans to breathe.

“4x Pro Bowl CB Denzel Ward, who left practice today with a shoulder injury, is not believed to have suffered anything serious. He’s still undergoing more tests, but the belief is that he’ll be fine.”

This is great news for the Browns. Ward injured his right arm/elbow during practice and spent several minutes with trainers, according to media covering the Browns.

The Browns have already lost cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. to a season-ending injury. Injuries are the worst thing to happen in sports, but every team deals with them. The hope is that Ward can get right back on the field in no time.

If Ward does need to miss some time, Tony Brown II, Chigozie Anusiem, and Myles Harden will earn extra reps. Anusiem has three tackles this preseason, whereas Brown II has one tackle and one pass deflection. Harden has one tackle this preseason. There should be additional updates on Ward shortly.

Cleveland named Joe Flacco as the starting quarterback for this season, at least for Week 1. Flacco seemed to be the obvious pick, as it may be too early for Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel (who is under heat for his comment to reporters after the last preseason game) to be thrown out into the fire. The Browns' offense will see its struggles, but Flacco gives the team the best chance at success right now.

Sanders remains fourth on the depth chart for the Browns despite playing well in their first preseason game and is having a strong camp. Sanders is currently dealing with an injury and did not practice on Tuesday.