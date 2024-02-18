The Spurs rookie sensation is ready to take over the league.

Despite the San Antonio Spurs poor record this season, rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama has been taking the league by storm. He's become must-see TV with his highlight reel plays. It was not surprising that at NBA All-Star Weekend, Wembanyama was the talk of the weekend with various NBA All-Stars chiming in with their thoughts on the rookie star. One of those players was Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant who admitted that he's glad he won't be in the NBA to witness Wembanyama's prime as per Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News.

“Man that dude can achieve anything he wants in this game,” Durant said. “He's only getting more comfortable as time goes on. . .it's just insane how dominant he's going to be as he gets more comfortable in the game. Luckily I'm on my way out, so I won't have to deal with it too much. You just see him settling in game after game after game, and it's going to be a joy to watch.”

Victor Wembanyama is participating in the Rising Stars Game and the Skills Challenge at NBA All-Star Weekend. It won't be long before he is named to Sunday's main event. This season with the Spurs, Victor Wembanyama is averaging 20.5 points per game, 10.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and a league-leading 3.2 blocked shots with splits of 46.8 percent shooting from the field, 32 percent shooting from the three point line and 81.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

It's not clear how many more seasons Suns star Kevin Durant will play in the NBA. But he sure feels grateful he won't have to around when Wembanyama is dominating the league.