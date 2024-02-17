How are you supposed to guard this?

Rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs haven't been able to compile many wins thus far on the 2023-24 season; however, any growing pains are more than worth it for fans any time they see the otherwordly skill set that Wembanyama brings to the table on a nightly basis. Last year's number one overall pick is currently in Indianapolis to represent the Spurs' organization at the NBA's annual Rising Stars competition, where Wembanyama will be the headliner.

It seems that while Wembanyama was taking part in All-Star Weekend festivities, he picked up a trick or two from none other than former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford, who taught Wembanyama a new fake behind the back move that really only seems possible to do with gigantic hands (which Wembanyama of course possesses).

(Video courtesy of NBACentral on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter, via Yahoo Sports).

Uh oh. Wemby is learning new moves from Jamal Crawford 😅 (🎥 @YahooSports) pic.twitter.com/RB5wwZtSYf — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 16, 2024

While this might get called a carry by referees in an official NBA game, it certainly would be interesting to see Wembanyama try and complete the move during Friday's All-Star Rising Stars competition, if nothing else. The sheer dexterity and hand-eye coordination on display to complete this move, whether it's technically legal or not, is a testament to the immense skill that Wembanyama possesses for someone his size–and there are very few people his size to begin with, even in the NBA.

While the Spurs most likely won't make the playoffs this year, it will be well worth it as long as the French phenom continues to develop.