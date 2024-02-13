Victor Wembanyama was nothing short of amazing during Monday night's victory.

The San Antonio Spurs continue to be serenaded by the impressive stats of Victor Wembanyama. Wembanyama put on a historical performance in the Spurs' 122-99 win over the Toronto Raptors Monday night.

Victor Wembanyama makes NBA history in Spurs-Raptors game with mind-boggling stats

Wembanyama became the first player in NBA history with a 20-point, 10-block triple-double in fewer than 30 minutes, per Sportsnet Stats. The 19-year-old is growing into a true focal point for opposing defenses to stop.

Through 48 games, Wembanyama averages 20.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, and a league-leading 3.2 blocks per game. Unfortunately, the Spurs have not been able to see his play translate into many wins. Still, his historical contributions allowed the team to break through on Monday.

The French center finished the Raptors game with 27 points, 14 rebounds, 10 blocks, and two steals. His effort was supported by Devin Vassell, who poured in 25 points, six assists, and three rebounds.

San Antonio outperformed Toronto in four major stat categories: points in the paint, assists, blocks, and steals. Of course, Wembanyama's eruption largely contributed to the latter two categories.

The Raptors' starters could not seem to find light, as RJ Barrett led the unit with 13 points. In turn, Toronto got hefty bench production from Gradey Dick (18 points) and Kelly Olynyk (17). It will take time for the new-look squad to mesh after an event series of trades.

Monday night's victory helped the Spurs improve to 11-43. The team retains its last-place standing in the Western Conference. As the 2023-24 NBA season reaches its midpoint, can San Antonio string together some wins under the leadership of Victor Wembanyama?