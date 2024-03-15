The Phoenix Suns fell on the road against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. The game was back and forth for awhile, but the Suns couldn't hang with the best team in the NBA all night long, and the Celtics ended up winning 127-112. Phoenix was on the doorstep of winning the NBA Finals a few years ago, and it seems like they have only gotten farther away from a championship since then.
There's no question about the talent on this Suns team. They have a good squad, but they haven't really been able to put it together this year. If the season ended today, Phoenix would be a play-in team along with the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors (that's quite the play-in tournament). The Suns have a lot of work to do, ESPN's Zach Lowe has a lot of concerns for the team.
“This team has as much at stake in this single particular season as pretty much any team in the NBA,” Zach Lowe said during a recent episode of The Lowe Post. “They traded everything to build this team, they tore down a finals team, which is fine, whatever, that was their decision to build this team. They torched the second apron, they have nothing left to trade, and they’re 7th, play-in, 7th. Kevin Durant is 35 years old, this is like kind of a crisis that no one is really talking about as a crisis.”
Lowe makes a good point. The Suns did a lot of work to form a championship roster, and they look far from a championship team. Anything can happen in the playoffs, but it is not a guarantee that this team even gets in. The pressure was going to be on the Suns no matter what, but there is even more now that they are in seventh place in the West with less than a month to go in the regular season.