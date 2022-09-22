RUMOR: Jeff Bezos leads high-profile list of potential buyers as Robert Sarver puts Suns up for sale

The sharks are circling in. This appears to be the situation now surrounding the Phoenix Suns franchise after soon-to-be ex-owner Robert Sarver announced his decision to sell the team on Wednesday. This does not exactly come as a complete shock considering the heavy backlash the 60-year-old millionaire has received amid his high-profile workplace scandal.

NBA insider Ramona Shelburne of ESPN has now dropped a loaded list of potential buyers that could be in the mix. According to the renowned broadcaster, big names such as former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and ex-Disney CEO Bob Iger have emerged as potential new owners of the Suns. Shelburne was quick to point out as well, however, that at this point, Sarver still has full control of this impending sale (h/t Talkin’ NBA on Twitter):

“Robert Sarver is going to sell this team, and this is a really important point: he gets to decide who he sells it to,” Shelburne said. “… Could be $3 billion, $4 billion valuation. He gets to decide who he sells to, just like Shelley Sterling decided to sell to Steve Balmer. There were a lot of other candidates.”

Shelburne then went on to name-drop some of the biggest names in the country, which also includes Laurene Powell Jobs, who is the widow of Apple founder Steve Jobs, as well as Oracle co-founder and former CEO Larry Ellison:

“There’s been a few names that you’ll hear. Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon, Robert Iger, former CEO of Disney, Laurene Jobs, who’s a minority owner of the Washington Wizards as well, Larry Ellison,” she said. “These are big names that are out there. There’s gonna be a lot more names that you’ll hear over the coming days and months, but my expectation is it will be an outside owner who comes in to buy the Suns, and it will take a couple of months at least. But Robert Sarver controls this process.”

Ramona Shelburne on some notable names to look out for as far as who will be the next owner of the Phoenix Suns.#NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/fKNNeOynsQ — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) September 21, 2022

What you can say for sure is that there won’t be a shortage of interest in the Suns. This team is just a year removed from making it all the way to the NBA Finals, and there’s no denying that there’s a lot of potential for this team — both on the basketball court and in terms of profitability.