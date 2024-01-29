Going to Super Bowl 58 costs an absurd amount, but it could be worse

Immortality may be priceless, but witnessing it is definitely not. A matchup pitting two of the biggest brands in the NFL today against each other was naturally going to command high market value, but many fans will have to make a significant financial sacrifice to see the Kansas City Chiefs duke it out with the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Super Bowl 58.

But it could be worse. Thanks to a miracle deflection and a couple of ill-advised decisions in Santa Clara, people will save up to $2 thousand.

“The cheapest ticket for the Super Bowl right now is $8,000,”The Messenger's Arash Markazi posted on X. “Multiple ticket brokers tell me it would have been $10,000 if the Detroit Lions were playing in their first-ever Super Bowl.”

Chiefs vs. 49ers sizzles more than people might even think

These insane numbers are on par with last year's average, illustrating the massive drawing power of the already-legendary Patrick Mahomes. The presence of the Kansas City Chiefs, much like the New England Patriots' dynasty before them, seems to elevate the championship game to another level. Whether fans want to soak up the greatness of their 28-year-old quarterback or celebrate their potential downfall, they are emotionally invested.

KC's Super Bowl 58 opponent is going to add plenty to the narrative in its own right, however. The 49ers are the most compelling they have been in many years. They have been a consistent force in the NFC for almost a half-decade uninterrupted and even have a Super Bowl appearance in 2019-20 to show for themselves (lost to KC), but this team emits a different aura.

Brock Purdy is the ultimate underdog story the football-watching world needs to make this rematch feel truly new and special. The scrambling and perpetually scrutinized Mr. Irrelevant will look to unequivocally detach himself from the words “carried” and “lucky” as he prepares to face off with the defending champions.

A franchise trying to reverse a lifetime of pain and misery is tough to beat on the drama scale, but ticket brokers clearly believe that the Chiefs and 49ers are fully capable of putting on a spectacle befitting of its venue.