San Francisco 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk made an incredible catch on Sunday against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship.

On Sunday evening, Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers took the field in the NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions, with a spot in the upcoming Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs on the line. Aiyuk has been an integral part of what has been a great San Francisco offensive attack this year, supplemented by quarterback Brock Purdy as well as skill positional threats in Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, and others.

Things did not get off to a great start for the 49ers in this one. San Francisco found themselves trailing by seven points just under two minutes into the game after a touchdown for Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams, and by halftime, the 49ers were down by 17 points with their season on the line.

However, things began to get going for the home team, courtesy in large part of an epic long catch from Aiyuk himself. The ball first ricocheted off of a Lions defensive back before Brandon Aiyuk showed incredible concentration to track the ball in the air and come down with the catch. A penalty flag that had initially been thrown was then picked up.

BRANDON AIYUK WITH THE PLAY OF THE SEASON SO FAR. JUST WOW. pic.twitter.com/7KYE4RrZcn — 49ers & NFL News 24/7 (@49ersSportsTalk) January 29, 2024

Just a few plays later, Aiyuk capitalized on the play by reeling in a touchdown pass, this one of a decidedly lower difficulty, from Purdy, to get the 49ers back within one possession against the Lions.

With so many stars around him, it can be easy to forget what a dominant force Aiyuk is in his own right.