Patrick Mahomes loves that Super Bowl feeling.

It seems like every year Patrick Mahomes knocks at the door of football history. Last year, the Kansas City Chiefs with him and Travis Kelce notched an insane Super Bowl run. Now, the duo along with Andy Reid have the opportunity to get back-to-back titles after dismantling Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens. Regardless of how many times the young star gets close to the top of football immortality, he still treats making it past the AFC Championship game as an honor.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are headed to Las Vegas for Super Bowl 58. He may not have released all his excitement on the field because the great quarterback still had to celebrate online. He tweeted a hilarious GIF with the caption, “#ChiefsKingdom,” to signal that they are on their way to prepare for the star-studded San Francisco 49ers.

It was not an easy game for the Chiefs though. Mahomes did start off hot against the Ravens' defense with Roquan Smith and Kyle Hamilton. However, they eventually caught on with him which did not bode well in the latter parts of the game. He got sacked not once but twice which has not happened throughout the entirety of the Chiefs' postseason run. But, Andy Reid's schemes prevailed, Isiah Pacheco went ballistic, and the ball stuck whenever Travis Kelce received it.

The Chiefs' win over Lamar Jackson's Ravens

“Don't bet against Tom Brady,” was a popular advice that people would give. However, Mahomes may soon take that statement for himself. The Chiefs quarterback had everyone against him as everyone wanted ‘Lamar to save us.' Those hopes fell short when he blazed up during the first drive. This momentum kept the Chiefs going which led to a touchdown. When they got the ball again, the offense would reach deep into Ravens territory.

When the dying seconds of the game clock ran out, Mahomes' stat line was legendary. He only missed nine passing attempts while nailing 30 completions. The Chiefs offense got 241 passing yards out of him and a touchdown as well. His handoffs to Isiah Pacheco also made it easy for their running game to produce more average yards than the Ravens. Overall, Mahomes is the core of the Chiefs and they will get more Vince Lombardi trophies out of him in the next few years.