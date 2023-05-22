The NFL announced on Monday that Super Bowl 60 will be played at Levi’s Stadium in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2026.

It was reported on Friday that the San Francisco 49ers were expected to win the bid to host Super Bowl 60. It will be the second Super Bowl to be played at Levi’s Stadium in its history. The first time was in Super Bowl 50, when the Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers by the score of 24-10 in Peyton Mannings final game in the NFL.

This time, the 49ers hope to compete in the game. As long as the Las Vegas Raiders do not win Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium, and the New Orleans Saints do not win Super Bowl 59 at Caesars Superdome, the 49ers will try to become the third team to win a Super Bowl in its home stadium.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first team to do it when they won Super Bowl 55 over the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium. The Los Angeles Rams became the second team to do it the very next year in super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium, when they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 49ers have one of the most talented teams in the NFL, and despite the Philadelphia Eagles being viewed as another contender in the NFC that should stick around for a while, the 49ers definitely have a shot to play for a championship on their home field when Super Bowl 60 comes around.

It will be intriguing to see who will be contending for the title when that season comes around.