The San Francisco 49ers are in the midst of building a Super Bowl contender. With a stellar defense and offense full of playmakers, there could be a championship on its way to Levi Stadium in Santa Clara. In at least one aspect, there definitely will be.

The 49ers are expected to win the bid to host Super Bowl 60 in 2026, according to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal. “If the Bay Area has the opportunity, we would be honored to host Super Bowl LX,” said 49ers president Al Guido in a statement. The official announcement is expected to come at next week’s meeting for NFL owners.

In addition to a future Super Bowl, Levi Stadium will be hosting matches for the World Cup that same year. Santa Clara mayor Lisa Gillmor is excited about the major sporting events but is also stating that she does not want the financial burden to fall on the people of the city, according to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle.

“I think it’s going to be really good for Santa Clara and the entire Bay Area,” Gillmor said, via. “And our taxpayers should rest assured that we are protected and won’t pay a dime for this event. So it’s a win for everyone…To have two of the major sporting events in the world in our city, within months of each other in the same year, we all have to make sure we’re ready. And that it doesn’t cost our taxpayers. That’s my concern being from a medium-sized city that has this big-city asset. We have to make sure we’re prepared and financially covered.”

The 49ers could very well be the next team to win the Super Bowl in their home stadium. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams pulled off the feat, the Kansas City Chiefs bucked the trend by winning in Arizona. The next two teams whose venues will host the big game (the Las Vegas Raiders this upcoming season and the New Orleans Saints the season after that) will likely not be of a championship caliber.

With Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa leading a stacked unit, the 49ers should be competitive with any team. They are set up to be a great team for years to come, which could give them the chance to win it all on their home field.