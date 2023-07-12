James Gunn's upcoming DCU film Superman: Legacy recently cast its titular hero and Lois Lane, but the film recently added three new key members to its cast.

Vanity Fair reports that Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi, and Nathan Fillion have all been cast in Superman: Legacy. Merced will play Hawkgirl, Gathegi will play Mister Terrific, and Fillion will portray a Green Lantern (it's unknown if he will be the Green Lantern in the DCU).

The three actors join David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, who will play Superman and Lois Lane in Gunn's upcoming DCU flick.

Isabela Merced is most known for her roles in Sicario: Day of Soldado and as the titular character in the live-action Dora and the Lost City of Gold film. More recently, she appeared opposite Kaitlyn Dever in Rosaline for Hulu — a retelling of the classic Romeo and Juliet story — as Juliet.

Edi Gathegi starred in the first two Twilight films and has since starred in The Harder They Fall and has had leading roles in StartUp, The Blacklist: Redemption, Briarpatch, and For All Mankind.

Nathan Fillion is known for his roles in Firefly and has also voiced the role of Green Lantern in a number of animated DC projects. He previously worked with Gunn on the first and third Guardians of the Galaxy films, playing a different role in each film.

Superman: Legacy will be written and directed by James Gunn in the first film of his DCU regime. The film is set to release on July 11, 2025.

