Forward Donnie Freeman committed to Syracuse on Thursday, according to a tweet from 247Sports National Basketball Recruiting Analyst Dushawn London.

“Syracuse basketball is back,” Donnie Freeman said after announcing his commitment in a 247Sports.com live-stream, via Syracuse.com. “That’s my goal. To bring home a national championship.”

A 4-star recruit out of St. John’s High School in Washington D.C., Freeman committed to the Orange over offers from Alabama, Iowa, Texas, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, LSU, Marquette, Maryland, Rutgers, Virginia Tech and Xavier, among others, according to 247Sports. He will join a 2024 recruiting class that features 4-star guard commit Elijah Moore, whose ranking brings the class up to 19th in the country.

The Orange ended their 2022-23 campaign with an overall record of 17-15 and a record of 10-10 against conference opponents. They earned wins over Notre Dame and Georgetown before falling in a 77-74 loss to Wake Forest in the second round of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Guard Joseph Girard III, a veteran guard for the Orange, scored 16.4 points per game on a 40.3% field goal percentage. Center Jesse Edwards, who led the team in rebounds per game with 10.3, committed to play at West Virginia in April.

“I felt it was time for a fresh start,” Edwards told ESPN NBA Draft expert Jonathan Givony. “I needed a new environment to challenge myself in and I think West Virginia is just that. I’ve met some great people on my visit here and the campus looks amazing. This team could be something special.”

Syracuse basketball landed former Notre Dame guard J.J. Starling, who averaged 11.2 points per game for the Fighting Irish last season, in the transfer portal in March.

“I felt like it was a great fit for me,” Starling said, via ESPN. “The coaching staff are people I know I can put my trust in to handle and manage my career the right way.”