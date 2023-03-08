Syracuse men’s basketball had its tournament hopes dashed in a heard-breaking 77-74 loss to Wake Forest in the ACC tournament, and head coach Jim Boeheim’s post-game press conference indicated that he might be on his way out, according to Jeff Eisenberg of Yahoo Sports.

Boeheim gave answers like, ‘this is up to the university,’ ‘you’re talking to the wrong guy,’ ‘they have to make their decision,’ ‘I hope we can come to a good agreement,’ and ‘that’s as clear as I can make it,’ according to Eisenberg.

Here is a clip from the press conference:

Jim Boeheim: "I've been very lucky to coach this long. I think everyone missed my retirement speech last week. Nobody picked up on it… it's up to the University" pic.twitter.com/XbnTV1Zsuj — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 8, 2023

That sounds like someone who does not know if the university will want him coaching the program next year.

Jim Boeheim has been the head coach of the Syracuse men’s basketball program for 47 seasons. He has a 1116-441 record in that time, but the Syracuse fanbase has grown frustrated with the performance in recent years.

The program saw a drop-off in performance that pretty closely coincided with the move from he Big East conference to the ACC conference. The Syracuse men’s basketball program was one of the staples of the Big East conference and had classic rivalries with schools like Georgetown and Connecticut.

After a 28-6 record in the first season in the ACC, Boeheim’s program followed it up with an 18-13 season, missing the NCAA Tournament. Syracuse men’s basketball made the tournament five out of ten seasons in the ACC, and won less than 20 games in a season in seven out of those 10 seasons. That is clearly below the expectations for a program like Syracuse.

We have no sure answer, but it seems like there is more of a chance than ever that he could be done coaching the Syracuse men’s basketball program.