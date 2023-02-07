It’s a good day for Jim Larrañaga and the Miami Hurricanes. The Canes just blew the Duke Blue Devils out of the water Monday night in an 81-59 victory at home to extend their win streak to three games. But even before the game started, Miami basketball already posted a win (sort of) when Larrañaga hilariously pulled some cash out of his pocket in an apparent move to troll Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim.

Two days after Jim Boeheim said that he “bought” a team this off-season, Jim Larrañaga flashed a wad of cash before going out and beating Duke by 22 points. Probably not trolling. Likely a coincidence. Definitely hilarious. pic.twitter.com/abS3bfdw1L — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 7, 2023

It could be remembered that Boeheim accused the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Miami Hurricanes of buying players (via Pete Thamel of ESPN).

“This is an awful place we’re in in college basketball,” he said. “Pittsburgh bought a team. OK, fine. My [big donor] talks about it, but he doesn’t give anyone any money. Nothing. Not one guy. Our guys make like $20,000. Wake Forest bought a team. Miami bought a team. … It’s like, ‘Really, this is where we are?’ That’s really where we are, and it’s only going to get worse.”

With its win over the Blue Devils to start the week, Miami basketball successfully avenged its loss to Duke in Durham on Jan. 21. That was just a 2-point loss, though, for the Hurricanes, so their win in the rematch more than made up for that defeat as they absolutely destroyed Jon Scheyer’s squad.

Norchad Omier led Miami basketball with 17 points to go with 10 rebounds in 28 minutes of action, while three other Hurricanes scored in double figures. Miami basketball will take a long rest before resuming action on Saturday against the lowly Louisville Cardinals at home.