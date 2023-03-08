The ACC Tournament just saw a buzzer-beater potentially end the season of one team and keep the season of another team alive. The Syracuse Orange suffered a crushing loss as Wake Forest hit a three with .2 seconds left, and suddenly Jim Boeheim’s career hangs in limbo.

In the 2nd round of the ACC Tournament, with the game tied, Daivien Williamson capped off a terrific game with the game-winner.

WAKE FOREST AT THE VERY LAST SECOND FTW 😱 pic.twitter.com/6iBJEqqKpR — ESPN (@espn) March 8, 2023

Syracuse likely needed a long run in the ACC Tournament in order to snag a spot in the NCAA Tournament, so this loss likely crushes their hopes of heading to the Big Dance.

More than that, legendary coach Jim Boeheim might have coached his last game, and it remains to be seen whether or not Syracuse will even be interested in the NIT or CBI if they get left out of the Field of 68.

What stings even more is the fact that Syracuse just beat Wake Forest in the ACC regular-season finale on March 4, and now they hold their breath anxiously waiting for Selection Sunday. Daivien Williamson, the hero for Wake Forest, led the team in scoring with 17 points and Bobi Klintman added 17 points and 11 rebounds to hold off Syracuse.

Wake Forest moves on to face No. 1 seed Miami (FL) on Thursday, and it is only a matter of time before we get clarity on the future of Jim Boeheim and the Syracuse Orange, and Boeheim’s memorable press conferences might be coming to an end.