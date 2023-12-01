SZA thought she would never be able to make a song better than this one, and it ended up going to Rihanna for Anti.

SZA‘s journey with her song “Consideration” took an unexpected turn when it became a pivotal track in Rihanna's 2016 album ‘Anti,' leaving the artist grappling with mixed emotions and uncertainties about her own artistic path, Billboard reports.

In a candid interview with Variety recently shared on YouTube, SZA unveiled the emotional turmoil she experienced when her label redirected “Consideration” from her intended debut album, “Ctrl,” to Rihanna's project. Initially, the song held significant importance as the centerpiece of her album, making the decision a bitter pill to swallow.

“Consideration” was poised to be a cornerstone of SZA's debut studio album, “Ctrl.” However, her label had alternate plans, leading to a moment of intense disappointment and frustration for the burgeoning artist. She recalled her initial reaction, expressing fears that if Rihanna claimed the song, her own artistic trajectory might suffer irreparably.

Yet, despite the initial difficulty in accepting the decision, SZA has since found solace and gratitude in the unexpected turn of events. Reflecting on that period, she admitted, “I cared so much. I was so, just, frustrated. And I felt like, ‘I’ll never have anything this cool again.' I’ll never make anything this cool again, and that was so crazy and so wrong.”

The singer had recorded “Consideration” for her album ‘Ctrl' and had even filmed a music video for the track, expecting its imminent release. However, days before its scheduled launch, Rihanna expressed interest in the song for ‘Anti,' and negotiations ensued without SZA's direct involvement.

Undercover Blessing

Despite the initial upheaval, “Consideration” found its place as the opening track on Rihanna's ‘Anti,' featuring SZA as a highlighted artist contributing her distinct voice to the song's refrain amidst Rihanna's verses. Ultimately, what initially seemed like a setback turned out to be a blessing in disguise, significantly boosting SZA's exposure and paving a unique path for her musical journey.