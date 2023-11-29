Grammy nominated singer SZA admits that her embarrassing moments are what make for great music and everything else is 'boring.'

Singer SZA revealed an 'embarrassing' admission in a recent interview. But it's not about a slip-up, but what she writes about.

Recently, the musician spoke with Variety and revealed much about being the publication's Hitmaker of the Year, her nine Grammy nominations, and more.

One topic that she discussed was how embarrassing moments make for great music.

What type of material is boring for SZA to write

She spoke about her songs and how some of them are less about joy, and others are about sadness or conflict.

If it's an embarrassing moment in her life, she likes writing about it. Other material can get rather tiresome.

“I guess it's because I get bored as f*** writing about anything that isn't, like, super embarrassing,” she said. “And I feel like those things that I don't want to say or acknowledge about myself are [songwriting] material — if it interests me to the point where it's worth the risk.”

The Grammy nominee added, “There's mad aspects to my life. But people don't really know that, because all I sing about are the hidden aspects that I think are more interesting. Honestly, I could write about jet-skiing with my friends, but I don't want to make a song about that, and I don't want to hear a song about it either.”

She's unfiltered and very self-conscious, which makes her music relatable with hits like Kill Bill and Snooze.

Hopefully, more embarrassing moments will keep coming for SZA. Her music and career can then continue in the upswing that it's in right now.