Taika Waititi's FX and Hulu series, Reservation Dogs, has nice run since premiering in August 2021. However, the show's other co-creator, Sterlin Harjo, has made a disappointing update for fans of the series.

In an Instagram post, Harjo announced that Reservation Dogs would be coming to an end with Season 3.

“It’s been incredible. A dream. Mvto for coming with us on this journey,” he said in the post's caption.

The post itself revealed a message that began, “Aho young and old warriors! Here it is: the coming third season of Reservation Dogs will be the final season.”

He continued, “That’s a difficult line to write and a more difficult decision to make. However, it’s the correct decision creatively for the show. I always knew what the end of this story would be, I just didn’t know when it would arrive. As we continued to break stories and write scripts this season, it became clear to the producers, Taika and me that the season three finale is the perfect series finale.”

He concluded with, “When we came up with the idea for Reservation Dogs, I didn’t think the show would ever get made, but thankfully it did.”

Taika Waititi has his hands in a variety of pots at the moment. His next film, Next Goal Wins, will be released via Searchlight Pictures on November 17.

Reservation Dogs follows a group of Indigenous teens in rural Oklahoma. Devery Jacobs, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor, and Paulina Alexis star in the series. The third and final season is set to premiere on August 2.

Reservation Dogs Season 3 will premiere on August 3 on Hulu.