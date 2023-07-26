Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Zach Eflin left his start Wednesday against the Florida Marlins due to left knee discomfort, according to the Tampa Bay Rays' Marc Topkin. Eflin went to get an MRI after his exit, according to Bally Sports Tampa Bay's Tricia Whitaker.

Eflin left after he allowed seven hits and five earned runs in the Rays' 7-1 loss. His record dropped to 11-6 this season.

“He came out, said he was sore,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said, via Whitaker. “We will get some imaging done.

There is currently no update on Eflin's injury from the Rays. Whitaker said reporters could hear more Friday.

Eflin is tied with pitcher Shane McClanahan for the most wins on Tampa Bay's team (11). He has pitched 120.1 innings this season, the most on the Rays' staff.

He and McClanahan will be relied on heavily for the rest of the season. Tampa Bay is the AL Wild Card leader and still has a chance to win the AL East division.

Eflin had posted a 2-2 record in July. He had arguably his best start of the season July 21 versus the Baltimore Orioles. He allowed just two hits in seven innings and struck out 10 batters in the Rays' 3-0 win.

The Tampa Bay Rays are two games behind the Orioles in the AL East standings. The Rays have played four more games than Baltimore, which has a 62-39 record.

Tampa Bay has to fend off the Toronto Blue Jays, who have a 56-46 record, Boston Red Sox (54-47) and New York Yankees (53-48) in the AL East, which is the best division in baseball.

The Rays will play in Baltimore in a four-game series from Sept. 14 through Sept. 17. They have two more series each against the Blue Jays, Red Sox and Yankees.