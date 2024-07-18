The US Men's National Team (USMNT) and the England national team are both searching for new managers after recent departures. They are eyeing former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino as a potential replacement. Both teams experienced setbacks in their respective tournaments, leading to the need for new leadership.

Mauricio Pochettino as a prime candidate for USMNT

Pochettino is currently available after leaving his job at Chelsea earlier this summer. His exit terms from Chelsea allow him to join a national team without compensation within six months, making him an attractive option for the USMNT and England.

Gareth Southgate stepped down as the England manager after the team's loss in the Euro 2024 final against Spain. Southgate had a notable tenure, leading England to two consecutive European Championship finals and a World Cup semi-final. Despite these achievements, the loss to Spain marked the end of his time with the team. Similarly, Gregg Berhalter was removed from his position as the USMNT head coach after the team failed to progress beyond the group stage in Copa America 2024. Berhalter's departure came after a disappointing performance, prompting the US Soccer Federation to seek a new direction.

Both the Football Association (FA) and the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) are considering Pochettino for the vacant roles. The 52-year-old Argentine manager has a wealth of experience in top-flight football, having managed clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea. His expertise and ability to work with top players make him a strong candidate.

The FA is open to appointing a non-English manager, although they reportedly prefer British coaches. Names like Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe have been mentioned as potential candidates. Eddie Howe has done a remarkable job with Newcastle, transforming them into a competitive Premier League side. There were also rumors that the FA might consider Jurgen Klopp, but reports indicate that the German manager has declined the offer. Currently managing Liverpool, Klopp is highly regarded but appears focused on his club responsibilities.

For the USMNT, securing a high-profile coach is crucial as they prepare to host the World Cup in 2026. This will be the first time in 32 years that the World Cup is held in North America. The USSF is looking for a manager with significant experience and a strong track record in world football. Pochettino fits this profile perfectly and could be tempted by the opportunity to lead the team in such a significant tournament.

Pochettino’s move to the USMNT would bring a fresh perspective to the team. His ability to develop young talent and implement effective strategies could help elevate the US team’s performance on the global stage. The prospect of managing a team in a World Cup hosted in North America might also appeal to Pochettino. His international experience and tactical knowledge make him an ideal candidate to guide the USMNT through the crucial preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

Both the USMNT and England are in the market for a new manager after recent departures. Mauricio Pochettino, with his vast experience and availability, is a prime candidate for both teams. As the USMNT prepares for the 2026 World Cup and England looks to build on their recent successes, securing a top-tier manager like Pochettino could be crucial for both nations. Fans and officials alike are eagerly awaiting the final decisions, hoping for a bright future for their respective teams.