Since the start of the Eras Tour, the stars have come out in droves to enjoy Taylor Swift's history-making tour as she performed in some of the biggest venues all over the world. It continued for the closing leg of Swift's Amsterdam shows as Travis Kelce, who has been a regular fixture at the concerts, was joined in the crowd by none other than his Super Bowl-winning teammate and quarterback.

Kansas City Connection

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes were on hand Saturday in Amsterdam for Swift's third and final performance of the tour at Johan Cruijff Stadium, according to Entertainment Tonight. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife had just made it out to the city in time for the concert, joining Kelce who had also attended Swift's concert on Friday and helped her wave goodbye to the crowd as she walked offstage at the end of the show.

The concert is part of what has been a long European vacation for the Mahomes, with the couple being spotted all over the continent in attendance at a variety of shows and sports events. The couple was seen in attendance at Wimbledon for the tennis tournament's opening rounds just a few days before the concert, and will reportedly be in attendance at Silverston for the 2024 Formula 1 British Grand Prix.

Patrick Mahomes attendance also serves as a proverbial “full-circle” moment for himself and Travis Kelce as the quarterback has jokingly taken credit for Swift and Kelce's romance in the past, specifically pointing to how he invited Kelce to his first Taylor Swift concert in July 2023 and how it was here that the proverbial ball got rolling.

“I like to take some of the credit,” Mahomes said during a May 2024 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “I was the one who invited Travis to the first Taylor concert when the friendship bracelet [plan was made].”

Mahomes is speaking of Kelce's failed attempt to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his number on it, though it wasn't long after that Kelce and Swift's budding romance became the talk of the sports and entertainment worlds.

As for the Mahomes' attendance, it is just the latest in a literal who's who of celebrities that have made it out to one or even several of Taylor Swift's concerts since it began in March 2023.

The Stars Align

One of the biggest stars to be spotted during her most recent run of shows was Tom Cruise, who was seen in attendance at the VIP booth alongside Kelce and many others during Swift's June set of shows in London. Other names who were spotted at these shows, alone, included Liam Hemsworth, Rachel Zegler, Greta Gerwig, and even Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Beyond the London shows, the list of names seen in attendance reads like the ultimate celebrity guest list imaginable as names from all over the entertainment spheres came out to take in the record-breaking concerts, ranging from Adam Sandler to Halsey and everyone in between.

Fans may not be surprised to see more big names show up at Swift's remaining shows, either, as the pop star is entering the closing stretch of the Eras Tour, with the final show scheduled to take place on December 8, 2024, at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.