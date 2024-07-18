The date of July 30 is ringing in the mind of Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Anderson. That’s the MLB trade deadline when he is likely going to be sent to another team.

The Angels hoped to be competitive with Anderson joining the team but, after losing Shohei Ohtani, their chance of being competitive in the near future is all over. Even for a nine-year MLB veteran, it’s tough to put aside the likelihood of being traded. But that’s what he must do to excel in such a mental game.

Anderson does his best to focus on what he can control, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

“For me, it’s just, ‘Be where your feet are whenever you're there,’” Anderson said, via MLB.com. “You can’t control those things, so control what you can and just be there for your teammates every day…This game is hard enough if you just worry about the right things. If you worry about stuff you can't control, it’s even harder.”

Eventually, Anderson will be able to The Angels, owners of a 41-55 record, are likely going to make a handful of trades that restock their farm system. Anderson, outfielder Taylor Ward, relief pitchers Hunter Strickland and Carlos Estevez and designated hitter Willie Calhoun seem very likely to be traded.

Tyler Anderson could be traded to numerous teams ahead of trade deadline

Any team that wants to add more starting pitching for a relatively cheap price will look at Anderson. His contract is $13 million for this season and next, which isn’t a ton but may turn off some teams. But because of that money and his age, it won’t cost as much to trade for him as it would be to get someone like, say, Garrett Crochet, Tanner Scott or Mason Miller.

In 19 games/118.0 innings this season, Anderson has a 2.97 ERA and a 4.60 FIP. He's due for some regression to the mean for the rest of the season but he could still slot in nicely as a fourth or fifth starter on a good team. Anderson is really good at preventing hard contact, which should really come in handy in the postseason.

The Atlanta Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks may be moved to add some pitching insurance before the deadline given the injury (or injury concerns) to some of their key starters. The St. Louis Cardinals might have a spot for Anderson somewhere in the top three of their rotation. The Houston Astros could use another starter on the back end, too.

The Angels can do their veterans a favor by trading them to teams they can play winning ball with. It will also give them a fresh state of mind.