Taylor Swift gets another course at the Harvard University with a course name "Taylor Swift and Her World."

Swifties can now study Taylor Swift at Harvard University with a new course dedicated to the iconic singer-songwriter. The course, titled “English 183ts. Taylor Swift and Her World,” will be available during the spring 2024 term. This marks a significant academic exploration of Swift's cultural impact.

Describing Taylor Swift as the most recognizable artist globally, the new Harvard course aims to delve into the multifaceted aspects of her career and influence.

Course instructor Stephanie Burt outlined the diverse topics covered in the class. It ranges from fan culture, celebrity culture, adolescence, adulthood, and appropriation. Students can also explore various genres and influences in Swift's music. Including white texts, Southern texts, transatlantic texts, and queer subtexts.

The curriculum goes beyond Swift's individual contributions, examining her predecessors like Dolly Parton and exploring literary works significant to her. Burt emphasized that the study of Swift's evolution from country to pop music would be analyzed in the context of broader political shifts in the country.

Besides that, the course instructor also highlighted Taylor Swift's intricate relationship with the concepts of Americanness. This includes white Americanness and middle America. All of which adds complexities to her identity and music.

While Harvard is pioneering this academic exploration of Taylor Swift, it follows in the footsteps of Berklee College of Music in Boston. The latter already offers a class focusing on Swift's songwriting techniques to aid aspiring artists.

As Taylor Swift continues her international “Eras” tour and achieves billionaire status with the re-release of her “1989” album and tour movie, this academic endeavor at Harvard reflects the growing recognition of her cultural significance and artistic influence.