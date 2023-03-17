Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Taylor Swift is a popular singer and songwriter who has released hit songs such as “Love Story,” “You Belong With Me,” “Bad Blood,” “Red” and many more. Swift is the best-selling digital artist in history. She has won 12 Grammy Awards and is the only female solo artist to ever win the Grammy for Album of the Year three times. As her much-anticipated Eras Tour gets underway, let’s take a closer look at Taylor Swift’s net worth in 2023.

Taylor Swift’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $570 million

Taylor Swift’s net worth in 2023 is up to $570 million, according to Forbes. While other outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla put her at $400 million, Forbes notes a huge jump from 2020 to 2021 to put her at $550 million, with then another jump to get to $570 million and climbing.

Taylor Swift was born in West Reading, Pennsylvania. At the early age of nine, Swift already had an interest in musical theater, performing in productions by Berks Youth Theatre Academy. During her teens, Swift spent her time performing in local events and festivals. Around this time, Swift also started to play the guitar and wrote her first song, called “Lucky You.”

Determined to pursue a career in music, Swift and her family moved to Nashville. Although she submitted demos of Dolly Parton and The Chicks covers, it wasn’t enough to earn her a record deal at that time.

However, after working with music manager Dan Dymtrow in 2003, Swift’s career in music finally took off. One of Swift’s songs was a part of the compilation CD for cosmetics giant Maybelline. After showcasing her talents for RCA Records, Swift earned herself an artist development contract.

In 2005, Swift signed a 13-year recording contract with Big Machine Records. She then went on to release her debut single, “Tim McGraw,” before making her self-titled debut album. Swift’s self-titled album would go on to make waves in the music industry, selling 7.27 million copies worldwide. As of this writing, the album has also been certified Platinum at least four times by the RIAA.

After a successful album debut, Swift followed it up with another hit album, Fearless. The sophomore effort includses some of Swift’s most notable songs, including “Love Story” and “You Belong With Me.” Fearless would go on to top several music charts and become certified Platinum in various countries. In fact, Fearless eventually became certified Diamond in the US. The album has sold more than 11.9 million copies world-wide, making it Swift’s second-best selling album in her career.

After hit singles and albums, Swift continued to cement herself as arguably the best female solo country-pop singer of this generation. She released hit albums such as Speak Now and Red. However, her most successful album, 1989, came in 2014.

1989 contains includes top singles such as “Blank Space,” “Bad Blood,” “Shake It Off” and many more. The album would go on to sell over 14.3 million copies. In 2020, Swift became the first solo female artist with a Diamond single and album, for “Shake It Off” and Fearless.

In 2017, Swift released her sixth album, Reputation, which would be her last with Big Machine Records. After the publishing rights to six albums of Swift were acquired by Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings for $300 million, it was the last straw for the decorated superstar. Given that Swift was the main songwriter of her songs, she eventually regained the publishing rights of all six albums after a fixed period. Furthermore, she also jumped to Republic Records.

With Republic Records, Swift continued to shine as a musician despite the ongoing public rift between her and Big Machine Records. She released albums including Lover, Folklore and Evermore. Lover sold 867,000 equivalent album units in a week, becoming Swift’s sixth consecutive album to sell at least 500,000 copies in a week. Swift is the first female artist to achieve this feat.

After the dispute was resolved, as promised, Swift re-recorded some of her previous hit tracks with the addition of “Taylor’s Version” in 2021. Swift’s re-releases were well-received by fans and critics alike. In fact, her re-released albums Red (Taylor’s Version) and Fearless (Taylor’s Version) would be ranked second and fourth respectively for total album revenues in 2021.

In 2022, Swift released her 10th studio album, Midnights. Midnights would go on to become the fastest-selling album in the US, with 1.578 million equivalent album units sold. With the success of Midnights, Swift collected her 11th number one album on the Billboard 200 chart, tying Barbra Streisand for most number one albums for a female artist.

Swift’s net worth comes mostly from her career as a musician in terms of album revenues, world tours and merchandise. In fact, Swift has made over $150 million on multiple tours, such as her successful 1989 world tour and Reputation stadium tour. Coming up next is The Eras Tour, which will be her sixth headlining concert tour and will celebrate all of her albums. There has been some controversy surrounding this tour because of crazy ticket prices and the Ticketmaster fiasco, but it’s sure to be quite the hit nonetheless and will add to Taylor Swift’s net worth in 2023.

Swift earned $170 million from 2015 to 2016. Her earnings jumped to $185 million from 2018 to 2019. In 2021, Swift was ranked in the top-10 of the highest paid musicians, earning $80 million, according to Rolling Stone. She was the only female artist to make the list.

Apart from a massive net worth, Swift has garnered countless awards, cementing her legacy as among the most iconic female musicians of all time. She has won 12 Grammy Awards, including three for Album of the Year. Among her long list of awards, Swift has noticeably dominated the American Music Awards. Throughout her career, Swift has already tallied 40 victories in the AMAs, making her the record-holder for the most AMA wins. This includes six wins in the recently concluded 2022 AMAs.

Given Swift’s popularity as a musician, she has also earned various endorsements. In the past, she has worked with brands such as Keds, Verizon Wireless, CoverGirl, Coca-Cola, Target, Sony Electronics and AT&T.

While Swift has emerged as one of the most significant artists in music, she has also made her way onto the big screens. Swift has appeared in films such as Valentine’s Day, Hannah Montana: The Movie, The Giver, Cats and Amsterdam. She has also lent her voice to the 2012 animated film The Lorax.

