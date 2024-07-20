Oklahoma football has quite a journey ahead of them. The Sooners are entering the SEC for conference play in 2024, after decades in the Big 12 Conference. Bitter rival Texas is joining the Sooners in the new conference. The Sooners have their work cut out for them if they want to win the SEC. Here's a sneak peek and ranking of the three hardest games on the Oklahoma football schedule.

3. Alabama at home, on Nov. 23

The hardest home game on the Oklahoma football schedule is arguably against the always tough Alabama Crimson Tide. The Tide have a new coach in Kalen DeBoer, but that doesn't mean they will be a cake walk. The new head coach just led the Washington Huskies to the College Football Playoff, where they lost to Michigan in the national championship game.

DeBoer brought in some great players to Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide have 16 players on the preseason media days All-SEC team, per Sports Illustrated. This includes linebacker Deontae Lawson, who is first-team. Defensive back Malachi Moore is also first-team in the SEC, so this Crimson Tide defense will be formidable.

The good news for Oklahoma football is that this game is in Norman, so the Sooners will have a large home crowd behind them. The road, however, will not be as kind to the Sooners. The team's toughest two games on the schedule are both on the road.

2. Missouri, away on Nov. 9

Oklahoma has a very difficult game on its schedule against the Missouri Tigers. Missouri had a spectacular season in 2023, getting to double-digit victories. Missouri also had a very convincing win at the end of the season, over Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. The impressive win set the table for a SEC championship run in 2024. Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz also got a contract extension following that great campaign.

The Tigers have a wide receiver on the preseason All-SEC First Team. This guy is going to give opposing defensive coordinators nightmares all year. Luther Burden III is one of the fastest and most explosive playmakers in college football. He finished the 2023 season with 86 receptions for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns. Burden should be a contender for the Heisman Trophy this season. Missouri's success largely rests on his shoulders.

That November 9 contest in Columbia will be challenging for Oklahoma football, but there's another game which will be even more difficult.

1. Ole Miss, away on October 26

There are several tough games for the Sooners, but the most difficult may be against the Ole Miss Rebels. The Rebels are led by Lane Kiffin, who nearly had the team in the CFP in 2023. The Rebels finished the season with a top 10 ranking and a Peach Bowl victory over Penn State. The squad won 11 games, a program best.

Kiffin returns a lot of talent in 2024 as well. Ole Miss has an experienced quarterback in Jaxson Dart, who should also be in the Heisman Trophy conversation. Dart threw for 3,364 yards in 2023, to go with 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He is one of many explosive players on the Rebels' roster.

“I don’t see any major weaknesses,” Associated Press sports reporter David Brandt said about Ole Miss, per On3. “The offensive line, you wonder how that gels together, but they’re experienced on defense. They’ve got pretty good special teams. Running back, quarterback, receiver — there’s really nothing that should hold them back.”

These are just a few of the difficult games Oklahoma faces. Sooners fans are looking forward to these contests, as well as meetings with LSU, Texas and several other top programs.

Time will tell how the Sooners fare in their first SEC conference season. Oklahoma football starts the 2024 campaign on August 30, with a game against Temple. The team plays a non conference schedule that includes matchups with Houston, Tulane and Maine.