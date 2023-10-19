Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer made over $942 million worldwide and he's still impressed with Taylor Swift and her “Eras” tour concert film.

An unconventional route

Speaking to Kai Bird at a recent stage talk for Biography, Nolan discussed a wide range of topics. One of these topics included Swift's new “Eras” tour concert film.

He discussed her unconventional route for distribution for her film. Rather than going through the studio system, or even Disney+ as many musical artists have, Swift went directly to AMC Theatres. The bet paid off as the film became the highest-grossing concert film over its opening weekend.

“This is a way of seeing things, sharing stories or experiences that's incredibly valuable,” Nolan said. “And if [the studios] don't want it, somebody else will.”

Taylor Swift's “Eras” tour concert film, properly titled Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, was shot over the course of her six-night LA residency in August. Three of the nights were filmed and edited together to make for the near-three-hour event. Viral videos of Swifties attending screenings, singing and dancing along, and even going full Midsommar with their dancing, hit the internet over the weekend.

You are telling me these Taylor Swift fans ain’t in a cult?😭 pic.twitter.com/HaWg8q7Raq — Everything Out Of Context (@EverythingOOC) October 14, 2023

Christopher Nolan is no stranger to the big screen experience. Think about it — most of his films are better when experienced on the big screen. He's directed classics include Memento and Inception, and spectacles such as Interstellar, Dunkirk, and Tenet. Nolan is also known for directing the Dark Knight trilogy for Warner Bros. But his latest film, Oppenheimer, was his most ambitious yet. The film chronicled the career of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) in a film shot for formats like IMAX.