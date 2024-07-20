The highly anticipated heavyweight showdown is finally happening this weekend when Jake Paul and Mike Perry throw down in Tampa, Florida on Saturday, July 20th. These two have been talking a lot of smack and they finally get to settle their differences to see who really is the baddest man in that ring on Saturday night. Check out our Boxing odds series for our Paul-Perry prediction and pick.

Jake Paul (9-1) was originally scheduled to face off against the legend “Iron” Mike Tyson in Dallas, Texas this weekend but a health scare for Tyson had to push the fight back until November. Now, Paul will be making the walk for the 11th time to take on the dangerous “Platinum” Mike Perry. Paul will be looking to do what he’s done to every other MMA fighter who has stepped in the ring with him and that is land another knockout when he steps in that ring to face off against Mike Perry.

Mike Perry (0-1 Boxing, 6-0 BK, 14-8 MMA) is one of the most polarizing figures in combat sports for his relentless style of fighting and no-care attitude. He is the star of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and he solely put bare knuckle on the map once he stepped into the squared circle. Perry now gets to showcase his abilities on the biggest stage of his combat sports career and he gets to serve up some humble pie to “The Problem Child” Jake Paul this Saturday night in front of his Floridians in Tampa, Florida.

Here are the Paul vs. Perry Boxing Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

Boxing Odds: Jake Paul-Mike Perry Odds

Jake Paul: -475

Mike Perry: +385

Over 6.5 rounds: -125

Under 6.5 rounds: +105

Why Jake Paul Will Win

“The Problem Child” Jake Paul has taken the boxing world by storm putting on spectacle after spectacle after spectacle and this weekend will be no different. He is now a 10-fight professional boxer who’s beaten some of the best combat sports athletes in the boxing ring like Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, and Tyron Woodley. Now, Paul will be looking to add to that resume when he takes on the hard-hitting “Platinum” Mike Perry in a fight that looks to be his toughest to date.

Jake Paul went from looking like an amateur to looking like a legitimate boxer over the last 3-4 years and his progress has looked exceptional fight by fight. His ability to mix his strikes from the head and to the body as worked wonders in breaking his opponents down. Paul has also showcased a stiff jab to get his range and from there he has been able to land his crisp 1-2 with his powerful right hand that has landed on numerous of his opponents putting them out.

In this matchup against Mike Perry, he’s going to have to deal with a ton of forward pressure and for him to combat against that his jab and his footwork will be key to his success. If he’s able to get that going that will set up everything else he has in his arsenal. If Paul can weather the early storm of Perry and take his power he has the chance to outwork Perry to a potential late finish or get the nod on the judge’s scorecards.

Why Mike Perry Will Win

Mike Perry has been long thought of as one of the toughest fighters in all of combat sports. He has made a living out of being able to take punishment and dish it out and that’s exactly his gameplan coming into this high-profile boxing match with one of the biggest stars in the sport Jake Paul. While Perry may not have as many professional boxing bouts in his resume as Paul, he’s been in the boxing gym his entire life. He’s also no stranger to the bright lights being the biggest star in one of the fastest-growing combat sports out there Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

Perry may not be as technically savvy with his strikes as Paul but he makes up for it with his aggression, punching power, and will to never give up on himself. Paul has never had to go through the ringer as a professional boxer and Perry will make sure that he will need to fight through adversity if he wants to become victorious in this matchup. It’s all about Perry being able to break Paul down from his aggression, and his bodywork, and just making him work for the duration of this fight.

It will be up to Perry to get after Paul and put the foot on the gas for the entire fight and not let up and if he’s able to do that don’t be surprised to see Perry land the kill shot and be the first to knock out Jake Paul.

Final Jake Paul-Mike Perry Prediction & Pick

This fight has the makings of being Jake Paul’s toughest fight to date for the obvious reasons that Mike Perry will be in his face from the very moment the fight starts until the very last second of the fight. However, while Perry has the punching power he hasn’t fought with gloves on since his split decision win over Michael Saels, he hasn’t knocked anyone out with gloves on (4 oz gloves) since his 2016 knockout of Danny Roberts, and he has yet to knock anyone out with 10 oz gloves making his power just a bit overstated from his time during bare knuckle.

Ultimately, Perry still has a puncher’s chance especially the later this fight goes but Paul is the more technical boxer and Perry leans too much on his toughness than his boxing abilities where Paul will be able to land clean shots on Perry throughout that Paul should be able to outstrike Perry for the vast majority of the fight taking the win on the judge’s scorecards.

Final Jake Paul-Mike Perry Prediction & Pick: Jake Paul wins by Decision (+160); OVER 6.5 Rounds (-125)