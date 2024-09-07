Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story is hitting the small screen…kinda.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is titled “Christmas in the Spotlight.” The movie will is about a pop star who falls in love with a professional football player after striking out many times in love — sound familar? The singer's name is Bowyn portrayed by Jessica Lord and the NFL player, Drew, will be played by Laith Wallschelegar.

Drew announces his true feelings for Bowyn but fans are not convinced. The film description reads: “with people questioning if their feelings for each other are real or just for show, the pressure mounts from the press, paparazzi, their fans and even their family.”

The logline gives more information about why it is a Christmas film: “The pair has until the end of the holiday season to decide if they want to stay together, or let it go down in flames,” per the logline.

The film is also set to star some familar faces. Jeannie Mai, who previously co-hosted the talk show “The Real,” and TikTok influencer Haley Kalil. Mai will portray Bowyn's manager and Kalil with play Drew's sister-in-law.

While there is not a direct reference to Swift and Kelce we're told at this time, the story of Bowyn and Drew and real life popstar/football couple line up very simarily.

In the Lifetime movie, Drew meets Bowyn backstage at one of her shows. While its not the same case for Kelce and Swift, there was an attempt made by the athlete. He made a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it and wanted to shoot his shot at Swift with the piece of jewerly. He didn't have a chance to give Swift the bracelet — the singer does not speak before shows so she can maintain her voice for the performance.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis said on the July 26 episode of his New Heights podcast he hosts with his brother Jason Kelce. “So I was a little butt hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

However it ended up working out in the end as the “Love Story” singer found out about his attempt and they were able to later connect.

“We started hanging out right after that,” she told TIME for her 2023 Person of the Year profile. “So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

“Christmas in the Spotlight” is slated to premiere in the programmer's “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” series during the holiday season. An official premiere date has not been made public at this time.