Philip Rivers has given the Indianapolis Colts, their fans, and the football an unforgettable story. After retiring in 2020, he made a triumphant return in 2025. The rumor is that Rivers is coming back next season, but not as a player, leading to speculation that he may become a coach.

However, Rivers has refuted those rumors, per James Boyd of The Athletic.

“There’s nothing of concrete with that. … This past month has taught me, you’re open to obviously anything, I guess” Rivers said.

However, Rivers didn't rule out coaching at the high school level.

“It’s nothing that I would shut down before it even became a possibility” he said.

#Colts QB Philip Rivers (retired) on coaching in the NFL: “There’s nothing of concrete with that. … This past month has taught me, you’re open to obviously anything, I guess.” Plans on coaching HS but: “It’s nothing that I would shut down before it even became a possibility.” pic.twitter.com/j5VsNfg2PN — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) January 5, 2026

This year, Rivers has accumulated 544 passing yards along with four touchdowns and a QB rating of 80.2. On Dec. 14, Rivers made his return to the NFL and completed 18 out of 27 pass attempts against the Seattle Seahawks. Though the Seahawks were victorious 18-16, did throw a touchdown pass to Josh Downs.

Rivers, 44, has played 18 seasons in the NFL. From 2004-2019, he had played for the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers before joining the Colts in 2020.

Article Continues Below

He is an eight-time Pro Bowler and, in retirement, was the head coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.

Philip Rivers is among elite athletes who came back later in life

The idea that a 44-year-old can come back and play in the NFL and do reasonably well is preposterous to some, especially considering the wear and tear football can do on the body and mind.

Nevertheless, whatever happens from this point on, Rivers has cemented his place in history. A history that includes other athletes, past their prime, who came back and did well.

The most obvious example is Tom Brady returning at 43 to help lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl. Another example is the late boxing legend George Foreman, who returned at 45 to win the heavyweight championship in 1994.

In 1980, hockey legend Gordie Howe was on the ice at age 52. Now, Rivers is in that pantheon.