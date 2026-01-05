It's still unknown whether or not Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce will retire after the 2025 season, but he'll be remembered as an “all time great” by acclaimed comedy actor Henry Winkler.

Winkler reacted to a video of Kelce going into Allegiant Stadium before his team's Week 18 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, which may be his last game ever.

“One of the ALL time greats,” Winkler said in response to the video.

He may have a point. In the Week 18 game, Kelce eclipsed the 13,000-yard receiving yards mark, thanks to his 12 yards in the matchup. Kelce is just the third tight end to eclipse the 13,000-yard receiving yards milestone.

Additionally, Kelce was the fastest of the other tight ends to reach the milestone. Tony Gonzalez, who logged 15,127 receiving yards in his career, took 232 games to do so. Jason Witten, who finished his career with 13,046 yards, took 259 games to reach 13,000 yards. Meanwhile, Kelce did it in 191 games.

Will Chiefs' Travis Kelce retire?

Article Continues Below

Fans will have to wait and see if Kelce decides to call it a career. After the Chiefs' loss to the Raiders, Kelce addressed the talk about his retirement. It sounds like he will take time to make his decision.

“I'm proud of the way we finished this [season] even though it ended the way it did,” Kelce said. “Guys still showed up, gave it their all, and that's all you can ask for man, and I got so much love for this team, this organization, and the people here. So I'll spend some time with them, go through exit meetings tomorrow and get close to the family and figure things out.”

The Chiefs had to play out the string without quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who suffered a torn ACL in Week 15. Kelce had a better season than his 2024 campaign. He caught 76 passes for 851 yards and five touchdowns.

Following Super Bowl 59, Kelce contemplated retirement. While he decided to come back for one more season, it was not an easy ride. Kelce had just three catches for 12 yards in the final game of the season.