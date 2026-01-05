The regular season has officially come to an end, and the NFL Playoffs are about to begin. While the Chicago Bears dropped their Week 18 contest 19-16 against the Detroit Lions, they will have an opportunity to enter the tournament with a unique edge.

After Sunday’s loss, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams provided an honest take on the team’s performance and made it clear that a sense of urgency could benefit the team’s playoff dreams.

“We came out a little flat, and I think we've got to work on having urgency from the jump and get that going,” Williams told ESPN’s Courtney Cronin.

Williams completed just 20 of 33 passes for two touchdowns and 212 yards in the loss. The Young signal caller has enjoyed a mostly prosperous campaign, but was

“We've got to get better both sides of the ball,” Williams said. “Speaking of offense, whatever happens on the other side of the ball, it's not something we can control. We have to control what we can. We've got to come out starting fast, being better, and we'll do that here coming up.”

Bears head coach Ben Johnson was also blunt when speaking about the group's need to improve ahead of the tournament.

“We can't afford to have a phase — one of our three phases — play like we did today,” Johnson said. “So we're going to have to pick it up. Like I said, I get fired up just thinking about it right now, and I know our guys too.”

The Bears will face the Green Bay Packers at home during Wild Card weekend on Saturday night. It remains to be seen if Williams and Johnson’s warnings will help the team this postseason.