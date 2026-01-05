The curtain has officially closed on the leadership of Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot in Atlanta, following a decision by owner Arthur Blank to initiate a massive organizational overhaul, but there are a lot of NFL rumors around it.

Despite ending the year on a high note with four consecutive victories, the late-season surge was not enough to save the duo after back-to-back 8-9 finishes. Blank released a statement expressing gratitude for their commitment, but emphasized that the results on the field simply failed to meet the expectations of the fans and leadership.

This move signals a total reset for the franchise, as the owner seeks new leadership to guide the team out of several seasons of stagnation and back into playoff contention.

In the wake of this separation, the market for the former coach is already heating up as teams begin their search for new staff. Dianna Russini reported on X, formerly Twitter, that Raheem Morris is expected to interview with multiple teams regarding their head coaching vacancies.

According to a source, his experience and leadership are being highly valued, and he is also considered a strong candidate for various defensive coordinator opportunities across the league. This quick interest underscores the respect Morris maintains within the NFL community despite the disappointing end to his tenure in Atlanta.

The departure has also sparked a wave of fan speculation, particularly concerning a moment shared between Morris and Blank following the season finale. After the victory against the New Orleans Saints, the two were seen in an emotional embrace that many supporters now interpret as a final goodbye.

The organizational shift continued the following day as Blank removed Rich McKay as CEO, appointing Greg Beadles to the role and fueling rumors about a potential return of franchise icon Matt Ryan in a front-office capacity.

Reports suggest that Ryan could serve as the president of football operations, working alongside a new general manager to reshape the roster and restore the program to its former glory.

With the front office pursuing a new look and Morris already drawing attention from other suitors, both parties are moving forward into an uncertain but active offseason.